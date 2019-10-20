The big topic of the day seems to be climate change. I’ve been hearing from the news that humankind only has 10 to 12 years to stop or reverse the demise of life on earth. I will not get into whether that is true or not. I don’t know.
I do know that those same scientists also say we started out as apes.
To calm those that accept the Bible as God’s word and really believe it is the truth, I refer them to Revelation, Chapter 11, Verse 18. It says that God “will bring ruin to those ruining the Earth” at his chosen time, which is very soon.
Yes, God can do it and will do it, not man. This Earth’s future does not depend on man, so says the Bible. The Bible also says that the whole Earth is now “lying in the power of the wicked one,” Satan. No wonder it’s all messed up, broken, divided and seemingly getting worse by the minute.
