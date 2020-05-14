I am responding to Joseph F. Rebar’s letter to the The Daily Item editor (May 8) “Donate money to charity.” I regularly read Jack Miller’s letters to the editor and, “vitriolic blathering” is not any description his messages ever conveyed to me.
In your letter, you claim that our president gave Mr. Miller $1,200. Remember it was Congress who gave the president that authority.
Have you ever seen or heard a president of this great nation blame everyone else for all the problems around him?
Remember Trump was elected by a constitutional flaw called the Electoral College. In 2016, 7,828,896 more people voted for someone else rather than Donald Trump. Trump came in second when votes were counted. Remember, Trump never won a popular election for any public office.
Trump had no experience managing a public office. Trump is now presiding over the greatest public health and economic crisis of modern time.
Using reality TV spin of lies, disinformation, hate, name-calling, demagoguery, and ignoring science.
Trump is not the first leader to fire truthtellers and try ruling like a tyrant but we can fix this by ballot in November.
Jim Brosius,
Lewisburg