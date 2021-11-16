“In politics you can run for reelection or do your job, but it is difficult to do both.”
These were the comments made to me by my father-in-law, a Republican dairy farmer from New Jersey who worked in local politics and ended up with an appointment from President Reagan for the top federal agricultural position in the state.
It sounded rather cynical to me at the time.
But time has shown that he had insight into politics.
The letter by Jack Miller (Nov. 14) commenting on U.S. Rep Fred Keller’s no vote on repairing our crumbling infrastructure is an example.
Harry Hefty,
Watsontown