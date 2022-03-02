While social media and newspaper opinions are ablaze with complaints about the purchase of Russian oil, they exhibit zero understanding of the complex oil business. In 2007, U.S. companies (not the president) imported 151 million barrels of petroleum product from Russia. Corresponding numbers in 2014 were 120 million barrels and in 2020 it was 198 million barrels. We were “energy independent” in 2020.
People moan that our dependence on Russian oil is because of Keystone XL, phase 4 of the pipeline. It was approved Jan. 24, 2017, but was only 8 percent complete when it was abandoned by the developer in June 2021. Yes, Biden pulled the permit but there is no way that pipeline would be carrying oil today even if he hadn’t. Besides, the oil from the Alberta sands is being produced and shipped by other means.
Russian oil accounted for only 7 percent of our imports in 2020. However, shutting off Russian exports, while crippling the Russian economy, will have unintended consequences. We and our allies are being careful about that.
Remember that oil companies are in business to make money and they will get oil as cheaply as possible.
William Fisher,
Watsontown