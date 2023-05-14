Way back in 2010, inspired by the tame folks identifying with the Tea Party (compared to today’s rabid, die-hard MAGA hardliners), I wrote the “Anti-Social Waltz” containing these lyrics:
Compromise has no place in law-making; winning’s a function of will.
With petty pugnacity, and lacking sagacity,
We’ve no sense of when we should chill.
The advent of that dazzling duo of the two most recent Republican presidents, who were elected (thanks to the Electoral College) by first failing to win the popular vote, sheds light on a long history that highlights the fact that Republicans have become experts in seizing and retaining power and ruling by dwindling minority. First and foremost, they are about privilege and keeping the biggest piece of the pie for themselves, even while wrapping themselves in faux claims of patriotism, religion and principle, when in fact they cannot reconcile their irresistible urge to grasp and keep power with founding principles like “all are created equal.”
And so, we have an ethically challenged, right-wing majority on the Supremely Partisan Court, coupled with a razor thin majority in the House, brazenly and repeatedly spreading disinformation. It appears that Kevin McCarthy and his motley crew of misfits are ever-so-willing to flirt with the possibility of national default by refusing to raise the debt ceiling, and holding the welfare of the nation (and possibly the world) hostage to demands for specific, prospective budget cuts. In doing so, they ignore express language to the contrary in the 14th Amendment. The debt has accumulated over decades, but a quarter of it is attributable in fact to the traumatic four years of the administration of 45, in no small part resulting from tax cuts mostly for the benefit of the wealthy. Their lame solution is admittedly dead-on-arrival, unpopular, catastrophic prospective budget cuts.
Bear in mind that the need to raise the budget ceiling arrives upon abatement of a costly pandemic, and previous, legislative policy choices which may not suit the priorities of the present, thin, right, lunatic Republican-majority House. While the debt has accrued over a large swath of time, the bills due to be paid are a combination of those from the remote past, including those inherited from the past two Republican presidents (the one who ravaged Iraq on false pretenses, and the one who suggested bleach injections as a cure for COVID-19.) The small fraction of the debt attributable to the 46th president arises from laws that were passed democratically, that is, by winning votes in the House and Senate, and ultimately signed by the sitting president, in broad terms reflecting policy choices of the voting public. Those policies-made-law deserve respect subject to debate in the prospective budget process; the bills which have been incurred and need to be paid are not negotiable.
The point, well taken by the sitting president, is that the need for Congress to enable the United States to pay the bills already incurred is quite distinct from the process of negotiating prospective budgets. “Negotiation” implies horse trades and compromise; default wreaks unnecessary havoc. It would seem that the decision to seek elective office in the House at least ought to include awareness of the fact that legislating is, unfortunately, often a lot like making sausage, requiring a willingness to compromise in the process but also to acquiesce to the final result.
In short, Republicans are unwilling to respect the will of the voting public as manifest in the legislation passed since 45 left office. Instead, they insist that their past rejected priorities must hold sway over and condition payment of bills incurred of over decades as a consequence of many prior decisions, some good, others not so, but all done deals from the past. As such, they reveal yet again the extent to which Republicans do not respect democracy, but would rather continue to govern by popular vote minority, so as to perpetuate their wealth, power and privilege without regard to the expressed will of the people, even in a system which, from the outset, gave lip service to “democracy” while not yet realizing the concept in fact.
Enough of rule by popular vote minority; there is real work to be done, even while there are a few content to throw a wrench in the works and risk catastrophe on the road to authoritarianism.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.