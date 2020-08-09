Which world leader ordered his military to invade other countries, bomb London, separate family members, imprison and execute people, especially those of a particular religion? Answer: Adolf Hitler
Which American president authorized the invasion of the tiny, defenseless island of Grenada? Answer: Ronald Reagan
Which American president used the armed forces to invade Afghanistan, “shock and awe” bomb Baghdad, invade Iraq, use waterboarding and other torture tactics (both here and abroad) and then illegally incarcerate suspects in the Guantanamo Bay Prison? Answer: George W. Bush
Which American president approved the separation of young children from their parents and then allowed them to be placed in small confined areas. Answer: Donald J. Trump
It’s sad, but true.
These are the facts!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove