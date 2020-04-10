As a county commissioner, I see myself on the front lines of the election process and even the American way of life since all things start at the ballot box. Some have questioned whether we are ready to hold an election in such a difficult time.
This current pandemic situation we are in seems bleak, but America has weathered this storm before. During World War I, in 1918, an election was held in the midst of dealing with the Spanish flu. Today, many are scared to go out to the grocery store. America is bigger and better than the COVID-19 virus. We have the knowledge and entrepreneurism to figure out a way to still hold our elections and allow our residents to make their voices known.
In Snyder County we are preparing to hold our primary election. We have had to move one polling place due to the virus because it is normally held at a nursing home. People in Snyder County take their elections seriously. We enjoy the process of going to the polls and casting our vote on our paper ballot, like we’ve always done. The county has taken precautions to protect our poll workers and our voters at each polling place.
Every voter will be offered a squirt of hand sanitizer and then handed a brand-new ink pen with which to cast their vote. They can keep the pen so no one else needs to touch it. The county will provide gloves and masks for each poll worker as well. Of course, with the passage of Act 77 last fall, every eligible voter will have the right to vote by mail or by absentee ballot if they would prefer not to go to their local polling place. While I do expect many to take advantage of this process, I still believe that voting at the poll is part of who we are as Americans. Besides, I don’t think receiving an application for a mail-in ballot, which has been sent in the mail, is any safer than going to a polling place where we have taken all of these precautions. These procedures have been shared with counties around the commonwealth and even the Department of State is working on similar ideas to help all 67 counties prepare for this historic election.
This COVID-19 pandemic has been a nuisance, to say the least, but America will overcome. We have been holding elections in this country for over two hundred years and we will continue to do our part to keep the democratic process moving forward. As we’ve all heard a million times by now, wash your hands, stay home and stay safe. The commissioners office and our elections staff will do whatever we can to ensure a safe and secure election. While some might argue our election is not “life-sustaining,” I would say our very freedom depends on it. Rest assured, we will do everything we can possibly do to make this election as safe as possible for the voters and all of our election poll workers. See you at the polls on June 2! And don’t forget the last day to register to vote is Monday, May 18.
Joe Kantz is a fourth-term Snyder County Commissioner and serves as the co-chair of the Elections Reform Committee for County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. Joe was also named to the advisory committee of the Joint State Government Commission’s Voting System Technology working group that was formed by Senate Resolution 394 of 2016.