I had recent ugly surprise when I went to a local drycleaner for the pick-up and the dropping off of my clothing. The abbreviation of my name on the package slip caused the three women staff members not to give me the finished clothing or return the bag of dirty clothes that I brought with me. Fifteen years of going to them and I need a passport to retrieve laundry.
They held on tightly as if it was gold. I am only happy I didn’t have to take off my shoes. We need these women to be working for the airlines. It would be funny if it were not so sick.
COVID-19 strikes again. There is a word with which these people can be identified: Fear — an unpleasant feeling of anxiety caused by the presence or anticipation of danger.
Not one of those employees wore a mask or gloves. The business has lost a long-time customer. Stressful times are here for the near future. I wish for the safe old times.
Charles Miller,
Winfield