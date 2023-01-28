We likely will never know the real impetus behind the most recent threat at a Valley school, but it is critically important to see how school officials continue to react in a proactive and vigilant manner.
Milton schools closed Thursday following several reports to the state’s Safe2Say Something tip line came in overnight. Superintendent John Bickhart, working collaboratively with Milton Police and Chief Kurt Zettlemoyer shut schools before 5:30 a.m. after they said a series of tips came — including threats made toward specific students — in during the early morning hours.
By mid-afternoon, police had a student in custody and expected to file juvenile charges. The student, school officials and law enforcement personnel said, created a fake social media account under another student’s name and made the threats. They deemed the student acted alone and it was safe to bring students across the district’s four schools back to class on Friday morning.
In the first announcement — the one before 5:30 a.m. — Bickhart noted the move was being made out of “an abundance of caution.” Certainly it created a level of inconvenience; some families more than likely had to scramble to make arrangements for child care.
Couple of things worth noting here:
No one should ever be blamed for making such a decision out of an abundance of caution. Ask the school officials in Virginia, who were told multiple times that a 6-year-old had a gun and they still didn’t do anything before a teacher was shot. They wished they acted with an abundance of caution. In this climate, there can be no such thing as too much caution.
Second, regardless of how tech-savvy people think they are when they make these threats, you’re going to eventually get caught. It took school officials partnering with digital forensics teams less than 12 hours to figure this one out.
Finally, Safe2Say Something can be a lifesaver.
The program was launched four years ago as a call center to handle tips about possible unsafe activities in schools — threats, student mental health issues. In most Valley schools, you can’t walk more than a few feet before you see a Safe2Say logo stuck on a window or bulletin board as it should be.
Having the messages front and center, in an overwhelming showing, paid off in this instance and who knows how many others so far.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.