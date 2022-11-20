Privacy should be everyone’s concern, and any policy that threatens it, especially “for our own good” must be met with distrust. Powerful companies already collect too much personal data, but government’s ability to acquire complete private information is more menacing.
There have been proposals for years to replace cash with Central Bank Digital Currencies, and this year’s proposal, by Rep. Hymes, again touts advantages: Fighting financial crimes, reducing poverty, stabilizing the world’s financial systems and providing access for all, etc. Who could object to such worthy aims? Yet there are downsides.
If the currency system were restricted to provide only financial transactions it might be reasonable, but computer programs are easily expanded to collect personal data, including websites visited, health records, tax and financial accounts and involvement in social areas.
According to the Bank for International Settlements, it should also use national registries, education certificates, property registries and other public and private sources. Federal Reserve chairman Powell indicated it will not be anonymous, portending links to a wider system, as do European Bank president Lagarde and Treasury Secretary Yellen. This part holds the threat.
Private firms, in collusion with government, already deny certain Americans access to services (a certain bank, and a certain internet company, refuse service to persons who dared to have different opinions than those of the firms). If our government combines a centralized payment system with an identity system, it can target specific individuals or groups for harboring “deplorable or undesirable” viewpoints, so censorship, coercion and speech restriction will increase, just as proponents of increasing government control intend. Government insiders or other agents may freeze or withdraw funds in accounts without consent (as was done in Canada).
Several governments already link digital schemes to carbon footprints and vaccination status, and Alibaba’s carbon footprint tracker functions similar to the Chinese Communist Party’s social credit system by punishing those who do not “do the right thing” (i.e. according to CCP mandates). If such is implemented here we could become another China, where government watches everyone and everything.
Long before we accept this our country needs much stronger technical and legal frameworks and privacy laws in place than we have presently. Cybersecurity breaks could have cataclysmic consequences for such a digital system. The threat of emerging quantum technologies must be taken into account as quantum computers might easily crack present cryptography. Questions of who benefits, what users must pay and surges in electricity demand must be addressed.
If the system’s enactment appears forthcoming, proponents will want to spotlight its inevitability, like the Borg insisting “Resistance is futile, you will be assimilated,” and since the system will be publicized as improving our lives, will want us to chant the immortal words of Alfred E. Neuman, “What, me worry?” We must safeguard our privacy rights.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.