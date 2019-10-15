On one day last week, Sunbury’s police department handed out more than two dozen warnings for jaywalking in the city. It’s part of a safety push this month with police following a directive from the mayor. We trust police also kept their eyes on actual crime that day.
Sunday’s Daily Item featured a letter from a Sunbury pastor concerned about vandalism along a Fourth Street Church. The pastor writes that police have been called on several instances after tables and benches in its community playground have been damaged.
While these crimes don’t lead to jail or drawn-out court proceedings, they can be a danger to the public if they escalate. These, along with the much more serious crimes — assaults, drugs, thefts — are what Sunbury’s police department must and generally do handle.
Instead, on this day they issued several dozen warnings for jaywalking. It is part of Mayor Kurt Karlovich’s “Zero Tolerance October,” which included police stopping motorists who are not slowing down when approaching crosswalks and using cellphones to text while driving through the city.
“This is not to be a nuisance to the public,” Karlovich said. “It is to remind everyone that pedestrian safety takes cooperation between both vehicle and foot traffic to obey the laws in order to make the streets a safer place for everyone.”
Karlovich and city manager Jody Ocker both said the city has received complaints about illegal crossings. City officials met with PennDOT to discuss options and one suggestion was more enforcement. “We did get a complaint about this. We are not looking to arrest people or make this a business of giving tickets,” Ocker said. “We need to change the culture to more pedestrian-friendly.”
We understand the concept. Public safety is always a priority.
We also know there hasn’t been a steady increase in pedestrian incidents along Fourth Street or elsewhere in the city. If that was the case, by all means crack down.
Instead, it seems like city officials are searching for answers to a problem that does not exist. If there is an issue, find other ways to manage the problem: Add additional crosswalks, put pedestrian crossing signs in the middle of the street as they do in other Valley towns.
If the mayor wants to react to a real safety issue, perhaps he should study the intersection at Fourth and Market streets. Extending the amount of time for pedestrians to cross, turn arrows and staggered lights could not only make the intersection safer for pedestrians, but alleviate some traffic downtown.
It would also allow police to crack down on more significant issues across the city.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.