A developer is in the process of getting an approval to construct a rather large townhouse complex directly across from the Halifax Area High School. This stretch of Peters Mountain Road is the most congested highway in northern Dauphin County. Adding cross traffic to this corridor going to and from this development poses safety concerns for our young students either walking or riding to and from school or after school activities.
Someone has already started to clear vegetation and demolished the house on the property. They demolished the house without acquiring a permit. Most older buildings built before 1970 used asbestos when constructed. Were our children exposed to any airborne asbestos fibers when this building was knocked down? What other shortcuts will be taken?
I hope our elected and appointed officials will consider these safety concerns when reviewing any plans for this proposed development.
David Hause,
Halifax