I appreciate the articles updating the Valley businesses, especially restaurants and entertainment venues that are reopening. I like the mention of the safety factors that will be in place to prevent COVID-19 spread.
After reading about the carnival stands that would be open for a few days in support of the Selinsgrove Fire Company, I was anxious to give my support only to be extremely dismayed that my sister and I were the only people wearing a mask. It was easy to social distance with the attendees, but not the servers. The ambulance service and fire company often work together in a health field setting, so I don’t understand why the servers would not want to protect their clientele.
Please mention this aspect in future articles. Until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask is the only way we will get rid of COVID-19. I don’t want to attend any venues that are disregarding COVID protection.
Lisa Jones,
Selinsgrove