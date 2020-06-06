The announcement late Thursday night that Penn State would bring 75 football players back to campus on Monday to lead its phased-in reopening of campus was undoubtedly met with cheers.
It should also be met with a serious bit of caution.
While the university rolled out pretty specific plans to, hopefully, ensure the safety and health of its student-athletes and staff, there is an inherent risk involved.
On Thursday, it was reported at least five Alabama football players — already back on campus for summer workouts — tested positive for COVID-19. The players were tested on Tuesday, participated in in-person workouts on Wednesday before the results came back Thursday. Also this week came news of positive tests for football players at Arkansas State, Marshall and Oklahoma State.
So pump the breaks on the cheers. No one really knows how this is going to work, even with the best-laid plans in place.
According to a release from the university, Penn State has worked with the NCAA Sport Science Institute, the Big Ten Conference’s task force for Emerging Infectious Disease and its own sports performance team to develop in-depth protocols. Student-athletes also had a say in creating the new protocols, which include wearing of masks, daily health screening and small group activities, as well as additional usage and sanitation regulations at facilities, including carefully guided access to buildings.
The university said athletes are in the midst of a “prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return. Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15.”
Workouts will be limited to groups of 20 student-athletes with sports medical staff overseeing the events. Social distancing guidelines will be in place for meetings and workouts. Additionally, the university will limit and monitor access to buildings and “enhanced cleaning” for all athletics facilities.
“We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said.
As we have written in this space before, the north star for any reopening of schools — at all levels — and sports, must always be the health and safety of those involved. There can be no shortcuts.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.