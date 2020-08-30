Safety isn't the priority

In the last six months in the United States, more than 180,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 during this “once in a hundred year” pandemic. With the new academic year already underway and schools open for weeks now in parts of the country, already in the south and midwest, students and teachers have brought the virus to school with them, triggering quarantines, delaying openings, and temporarily shutting schools back down as more and more positive tests roll in.
With all of that being said, Shamokin Area and other local schools have decided that they will open anyway and somehow be able to keep our kids and their families safe, despite all of the problems that other schools had to deal with. Not all school board members were in the wrong, however. I would like to take this time to publicly commend the four Southern Columbia school board members, including the president, for abruptly resigning in protest.
The Shamokin Area superintendent, along with other area superintendents and their school boards, have decided to politicize this pandemic by ignoring health experts and instead listening to politicians and cable news political talking points. I would love to know how our area school districts plan on keeping schools open safely when other schools in parts of the country, like Indiana, Georgia, Mississippi and a bunch of other states have tried this unsuccessfully.
Indiana schools shut down within the first two days of opening. Georgia schools had more than 200 faculty members in quarantine after starting up. Mississippi schools had to quarantine students who tested positive within the first week of opening.
The superintendent of Shamokin Area stated, “Our number one priority is to keep your children safe.” I don’t know how any superintendent or any school board member can make that claim while at the same time sending hundreds of children into a building and trusting them to perform social distancing measures for the full school day when adults in colleges, which have way more resources and a much larger budget than our local schools have, can’t even keep their doors open.
They plan on taking measures like taking daily temperature readings to help prevent the spread of this virus. This will not work since the majority of children who contact COVID-19 are asymptomatic and will show no signs at all, including fever. According to health experts, the only way to keep the virus at bay and the children, faculty and their families safe is by routine testing for every student and faculty member on a daily basis.
Right now, with cases and deaths on the rise right here in Northumberland County, school officials have decided to go the route that health experts would disagree with. How is this decision by the superintendents and school board members not considered reckless, irresponsible and dangerous? How many more people need to get sick and die before these local leaders and politicians will start to take this pandemic seriously.
Michael Krankowski lives in Coal Township.