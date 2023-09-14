Fighting fires, whether paid or volunteer, is inherently dangerous. It means the hundreds of hours of training these experts go through — and the volunteer firefighters in our area are experts, even if they don't get paid — is also inherently dangerous.
That also means extra precautions must be taken during training sessions. It has to be a difficult balancing act, ensuring the safety of trainees while somehow giving them as real a look as possible at what is required when responding to a fire.
“The priority during any training event must be to ensure the safety of all those who are participating,” said State Fire Commissioner Tom Cook. “It is imperative that we do everything we can to provide high-quality training that is safe, and that it meets or exceeds national standards so that inexperienced and young firefighters can develop their skills without risk of injury.”
This week, the state's Department of Labor & Industry sent out a reminder to that a credentialed State Academy Fire Instruction is on hand to oversee any live-burning training that include 17-year-old junior firefighters. In January, the state's Child Labor Act was amended to include the provision.
A Shamokin firehouse was fined $1,000 for failing to comply with the new act and the department's chief was suspended after a junior firefighter was burned during a training session earlier this summer.
Act 155, signed into law last year, permits junior firefighters to participate in "live-burn interior firefighting training exercises," but these intense trainings, may only be "conducted under the Pennsylvania State Academy Fire training system’s interior firefighting training module and only when a certified instructor is on-site at all times. These minors must also have permission from a fire chief and from the minor’s parent or guardian to participate in such training," the L&I department noted this week.
Fire departments of all shapes and sizes are trying to fill rolls as the number of volunteers continues to shrink. Adding junior firefighters of a certain age makes sense, especially considering how many of today's selfless volunteers have already been on the job, in some cases, for decades.
Refilling those coffers is important, but not so important to put firefighters at an elevated risk.
“The recent change in the law helps Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire companies recruit and train the next generation of volunteer firefighters, which is so important to the safety of our communities. But fire companies must likewise ensure the safety of these young volunteers by following proper safety protocols while training,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today's was written by Editor William Bowman.