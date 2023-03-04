Rail cars regularly bisect Valley towns as a sign of progress, keeping America moving one car at a time. With what happened a month ago just a state away, Valley emergency responders and railroad stakeholders are doing their best to reassure local residents they are ready to respond if needed.
Maintaining a safe environment for residents, communities and rail companies involves a lot of moving parts. From maintaining and upgrading tracks to following posted speed limits and appropriately marking cars containing hazardous materials are all part of the equation.
In some areas in the Valley, trains cut directly through downtowns, within feet of downtown business districts. Think how often we see lengthy chains of cars coming through Sunbury, Milton, Danville and Northumberland and the potential impact of a tragedy like that in East Palestine, Ohio, could have here.
Train speeds are regulated, said Loni Briner, the public relations manager for North Shore Railroad Company. In many instances, Briner said trains are moving at speeds lower than required. North Shore oversees 260 miles of track across 11 regional counties, including the four Valley counties.
Speed is just a part of safety protocols. While local officials said there is a limited amount of hazardous material being freighted through the area, cars with potentially dangerous material must be clearly marked with placards. Rail operators are not required to give advance notice to emergency officers that dangerous materials are coming through their communities.
“Day to day, it’s unknown what will be traveling through the county or even what is placed at the Norfolk yards in Northumberland and Point Township,” Stephen Jeffrey, the county’s director of public safety said.
Assuming rail companies know what cargo they have on each train, it is worth wondering if the payloads could be shared with local officials in advance. The overwhelming majority of the time, it won’t be needed. But in the event of a disaster in Ohio, it could help the response.
Local crews do train for hazardous responses, at least once a year, local emergency managers said. At municipal and county levels, there are “all-hazards emergency operations plans” in place, officials said. The plan includes who to evacuate along with shelter-in-place protocols.
In the end, all Valley stakeholders can do is be as prepared as possible. It seems like they are. Now we just hope they never have to use them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.