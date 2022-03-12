I am deeply concerned about the recent "conditional use" proposal from developer of Derrstown Village to create more housing in a very small space. This second proposal does not meet conditional criteria of suitability, accessibility, safety and welfare.
Using "conditional use" as a way to cram more houses into downtown is a way to subvert the zoning laws and approved variances the developer was already given.
As a resident, I am saddened that the Lewisburg Borough is even considering this as it puts the safety and welfare of my family — and my neighbors with small children — into grave danger. The original plan already transformed Hazel Tree Alley into a street which (has a blind corner at the end) but had introduced safety measures that helped counteract the increase in traffic by widening the alley and providing a sidewalk. The developer now wants to take that away which will greatly impact the safety of the families and community. Lewisburg is often pitched as family friendly but it seems that downtown is becoming developer friendly at the expense of people.
I urge members of the Lewisburg Borough Council to think of the community instead of money and stop this unnecessary and unsafe "conditional use" which compromises pedestrian and vehicular traffic safety.
Megan Wolleben,
Lewisburg