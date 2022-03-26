Society is held to a standard, a standard full of criticism and hate. If you go against the social norm you are deemed as weird and unusual. The clothes you wear, the way you style your hair, or even the projection of your life is being judged by your peers. Our peers judge us for feeling or thinking in a different way than they do.
As kids, we are told to be ourselves and not care what people think, but that is so hard. The generation we live in sets standards for how we look, feel, and do.
The perfect person goes to college, gets a degree, and then makes six figures. After getting the perfect job you get married and then start a family. This pressure is present.
Why are we still held at such a high standard in society, we are in the 21st century. Around 25% of people do not even use their degree! College is insanely expensive, so “wasting” your degree is a financial burden that potentially could take you years to recover from.
Life is short. We should not have to worry about what people think anymore. If I want to get a job right out of college then I should be allowed to, without being judged for my decision. The world is slowly becoming more accepting of being different, but it is still sad that there is judgment.
A lot of the pressure comes from school, peers, and adults in our lives. I’m here to say that it is OK to go against societal norms, or at least what society views as usual. Do whatever makes you happy. Life is too short to be unhappy. Live life to the fullest and regret nothing.
Hannah Fee,
Mifflinburg Area High School