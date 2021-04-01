I had a dream the other night that the new administration was in office and there were people reaching across the aisle and compromising. Then I awakened and realized it was still the same old thing. It was still the Democrats versus the Republicans. Don’t cross the line. Just ask Mitt Romney.
Back in the day you registered the party that your parents belonged to and always voted a straight ticket. Once I was off active duty and working in civilian life I voted as what I call an independent moderate. I have stayed a Republican to be eligible to vote in primaries.
I’ve kept saying we need a strong independent party. I was heartened by a recent letter by Ron Snyder (March 22). I say “spot on” Ron, did you just feel the Republicans and Democrats cringe? Gee, some might lose their jobs!
I’m officially changing my party to independent. Come on folks! Join Ron and I and the rest of the 30 percent registered as independent.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove