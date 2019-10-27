In the Oct. 17 edition of The Daily Item, an article was published “Lewisburg proclaims October as LGBTQ+ History Month.” The article went on to say that Borough Council member Luis Medina read a proclamation with hopes that a future ordinance would soon be voted on by the full borough council. The borough council also recognized the following dates: Oct. 8, International Lesbian Day; Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day; Oct. 16, International Pronouns Day; Oct. 26, Intersex Day of Awareness.
In the Oct 20 edition, The Daily Item had a follow-up: “Lewisburg Ordinance proposal still pending.” In this article Eddy Ng, the James and Elizabeth Freeman professor of management at Bucknell University said, “It sends a signal that the borough is or can be a safe haven for LGBTQ individuals, the ordinance will help attract LGBTQ individuals and families to settle here.”
It appears that the Borough of Lewisburg is becoming the San Francisco of the east coast.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg