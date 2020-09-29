As the 2020 election fast approaches, I find it disheartening that The Daily Item would bury on page 6 (Sept. 24) an article headlined, “Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election.” This should have been at the top of the front page flashing red!
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.” “We want — get rid of the ballots and .... there won’t be a transfer frankly,” Trump said. “There’ll be a continuation.”
“Get rid of the ballots”! Note this. Trump has operatives and lawyers darkly developing contingency plans and involving others to invalidate the will of the voters. The farce of him sitting a Supreme Court justice beholden to him in record time (before the election) is just one of the transparent ones.
Our democracy is being imperiled right before our very eyes and elected Republicans sit silent or, worse yet, actively support it. Our own senator (Toomey) and representative (Keller) have become constitutional traitors in the service of an incompetent, immoral autocrat! They are failing us, they are failing this country. They must be held accountable! Not as Democrats, nor as Republicans or Independents, but as Americans we must speak. “Americans” must save our country.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg