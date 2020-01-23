The Sunbury Community Hospital is an essential part of the history, the livelihood, and, most importantly, the safety of our community and surrounding area. We must stand together at this crucial time, as individuals, and as communities, in order to protect ourselves, our friends, and our families from big-business motivation interested only in profits, even while claiming non-profit status.
UPMC, in only two years of ownership of our hospital decided to end our 125-year-old local health care system and failed all of us. I hope what is happening here in Sunbury and in other communities serves as a warning to all when UPMC announces they are buying a hospital near you!
Sunbury is not the only community in which this story is unraveling, as it is happening across Pennsylvania. UPMC has obviously decided some time ago that it will no longer be part of our community, that much is evident. However, we must come forward stronger for this opportunity, as a group of like-minded individuals interested in the health and safety of all who call this area home.
When speaking of opportunity, I truly hope that we can all treat this occasion, together, as a time to take back what is ours and bring back small-town America, especially our more rural areas.
At the town hall meeting on Tuesday night it was evident the City of Sunbury is not alone in recognizing our plight, as shown by the varied group of attendees interested in discussing the need for a solution regarding the health care of the populace served by the Sunbury Community Hospital. There is comfort in realizing that Sunbury is not alone in this fight against a medical Goliath which seems to value money over all of our communities and all of us who deserve adequate and reliable health care.
News of what UPMC is doing to Sunbury made it to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman who provided a statement of full support to the people of Sunbury and urge UPMC to reconsider and uphold its obligation to the community.
Kurt Karlovich is the mayor of Sunbury.