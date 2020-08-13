Do you know what President Trump signed along with other executive orders last Friday? Suspension of the payroll tax. You think, nice, less tax, more money for us.
Except that the payroll tax is how Social Security and Medicare are funded. So the idea is to starve both, and they hope, to be able to kill them later.
When that happens:
If you are already receiving both, then prepare to survive without them. Hope you got caring relatives and a money stash.
If you have relatives that are living on Social Security, be prepared to take them in and support them. Try to get them on your health insurance, if you can.
If you plan to retire, check how much money you have, and determine if you can afford to. You might find out that you have to work until you drop dead.
Or you can vote for Biden, and have him do what is needed to keep Social Security for all of us.
Adriana Ines Pena,
State College