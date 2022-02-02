Recently, Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources held a town hall to talk about the needed repairs to the fabridam. A lot of people are resigned to another shortened boating season and a lot of people are looking for a solution.
A few things became obvious following the discussion. First, any notoriety about having the longest fabric bag dam in the world has long since worn off. This structure is simply not reliable. Look at the recent track history.
Second, there’s one reasonable way to save this year’s boating season and the economic impact that it has on our area. It involves having a contractor install a temporary coffer dam above the damaged bag. This type of dam has been successfully used for various river projects up and down the Susquehanna. Keeping it separate from fabridam structure ensures that the dam structure would be protected if high water conditions occur.
After this is in place, Lake Augusta can be filled to normal level, and the bag work can proceed at any point during the summer. Who can do this kind of work? An internet search quickly turns up the names of several capable contractors.
Will it cost money? Yes, but so will forfeiting most of another boating season. The activities occurring on Lake Augusta pump millions of dollars into the local economy (per previous Daily Item articles).
There is time to make this happen, but sponsorship is needed. Sec. Dunn, Dep. Sec. Norbeck, Rep. Schlegel Culver, Sen. Gordner, Mayor Brosious. Mayor McGranaghan, Sen. Casey, Sen. Toomey, Rep. Keller, Who among you is willing to help make something happen?
Remember, boaters are voters.
Steve Rauch,
Selinsgrove