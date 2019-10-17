I was amazed at the response I received from my letter to the editor on Sept. 29, regarding the resignation of Superintendent Steve Skulka from the Lewisburg Area School District.
The callers were very happy with his resignation and thought it would save the school district a lot of money if he would just go now. That could amount to thousands of dollars that the district could save to help offset some of the money that he has squandered during his tenure.
I’m sure the district has enough staff with sufficient credentials to cover the office for the remaining school year.
Hopefully, the Lewisburg Area School Board will take this advice from its taxpaying citizens and be more in tune with what the community needs.
Send Mr. Skulka back to Michigan now instead of wasting even more taxpayer dollars to keep him until the end of the year.
Max Bossert,
West Milton