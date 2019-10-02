It is getting close to the holdiays when we will be sending and receiving cards. You then wonder what to do with them. Don’t throw them away. Recycle them for the St. Jude Ranch for Children.
They make different things out of them. Recycling these cards helps these sick children in recovery and they stay out of the landfill.
Teachers, ask your classroom to collect them. This teaches them to recycle and how important it is for the world they live in. Please think about it and help the St. Jude Ranch for Children.
Save your cards all year and send them to: St. Jude Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude Street, Boulder City, Nev. 89005.
Agnes Rathfon,
Lewisburg