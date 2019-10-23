I am tired of the editorials written by Bill Bowman which criticize Sunbury for anything and everything. He has a way of turning anything positive to something negative.
A perfect example was the editorial on jaywalking (Oct 15). The city is attempting to increase pedestrian safety. Instead of commending them for this, he brings up vandalism to benches at a church as a way of bringing up drugs, thefts, etc., which occur in Sunbury and most other communities in the area.
A recent article reported vandalism to a park in Danville, plus articles on break-ins and a meth lab which resulted in a serious fire. He would not mention these problems because he lives there.
If I were that critical of a community, I would not want to draw my paycheck there. I would request a transfer to The Danville News and save gas commuting to Sunbury.
Eric Snyder,
Sunbury