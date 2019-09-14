State health officials will offer free naloxone at 95 locations across the commonwealth on each of the next two Tuesdays. The move is part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration’s “ongoing effort to reduce the number of opioid overdoses and get residents into treatment.”
Unfortunately, too many wonder why the state is paying for this program. Why should we keep saving these addicts? they ask.
Because it’s the right thing to do. These people need help overcoming this disease.
If there is something that can save even one life, then it’s worth it.
“The life-saving medication naloxone is essential for every resident to have on hand, particularly if you have a loved one suffering from opioid-use disorder,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We want to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have the proper tools to help fight this opioid crisis and through this opportunity for free naloxone, we are saving lives and getting those who need it most into treatment. Keeping naloxone in your home, work or even in your car can make the difference between someone getting into treatment or dying from this disease.”
Since November 2014, more than 25,000 Pennsylvanians have been saved by the overdose antidote. It’s more than a number. Those are 25,000 mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, many still here, many still battling addiction.
We shouldn’t quit on them if we have medication that can help.
“We are at a critical crossroads in combatting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith.
“We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead. I hope that all Pennsylvanians use the naloxone distribution days to proactively take action to save our loved ones.”
Funding for the free naloxone for emergency responders is part of the 2019-2020 budget. Kits will be handed out at four state health centers locally on Sept. 15 and again on Sept. 22:
n Montour County SHC, 329 Church St., Danville
n Northumberland County SHC, 247 Pennsylvania Ave., Sunbury
n Selinsgrove Center, 1000 Route 522, Selinsgrove
n Union County SHC, 1610 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg
As many as 10,000 free kits are likely to be distributed during those two days.
The hope is that the number of kits needed drops as this epidemic eases up and we turn the corner. Until then, we should take advantage of every available outlet to help as many people as we can.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.