A few weeks ago, Linda (Mrs. Codger) and I had the pleasure of meeting Paul and Dawn who own and run Patriot K-9 Rescue Inc. in Elysburg. We previously called to find a dog to complement our Tibetan Terrier, Sophie, who has separation anxiety disorder. We figured another dog would help to ease her anxiety and Linda and I liked the idea of having a former “canine soldier” to help.
Patriot K-9 Rescue is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to care for retired military working dogs, contract working dogs, and retired police dogs.
Paul and Dawn have an amazing facility that includes a large fenced-in area for the dogs to run and play and several indoor sleeping areas.
“We help transport, care for, and provide a comfortable loving environment for these unsung heroes while they await their forever homes.” Paul noted that some of the dogs served as “bomb sniffers” in the military while others worked with police officers.
“They work hard, they save lives and ask nothing in return,” Paul continued. “These dogs are veterans and we aim to give them the care they respect and deserve.” That care includes veterinary care along with a stable environment to acclimate to ‘human’ life.
We were initially drawn to Finnegan, a cocker spaniel, and our Sophie seemed to get along well with him. Finnegan or ‘Fin’ for short was very friendly and a high-energy dog.
We weren’t sure if we could give him the running area he deserved because we don’t have a fenced-in yard and it seemed like Fin just loved running around in the large fenced-in enclosure.
Their comprehensive website at PatriotK9rescue.com includes information tips for adoption, color photos of dogs available for adoption, fundraisers, dog nutrition, and the facility’s mailing address and phone number.
After talking it over regarding Fin, we sadly had to admit he really needed a fenced-in yard due to his high energy and we couldn’t accommodate him.
However, we learned later that a man from Mississippi was coming to see and hopefully adopt him.
This old codger was amazed at what Paul and Dawn have done in just seven years. They obviously love dogs, and the idea of giving these retired warriors forever homes allows them to keep on doing what they’re doing.
If you’re in the market for a retired warrior dog, please check their website to see if you can find a match that will appreciate and welcome your forever home and/or send a donation because the organization depends on donations to fund everything they need and do.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.