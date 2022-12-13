As you all are aware, President Joe Biden signed a bill settling contract negotiations between the union and railroad companies. He is opening the door to free speech.
In a way, it is a good thing. As a railroad strike at this time would cripple our economy, with inflation being where it is, this would put the icing on the cake. On the other hand, it is taking our free speech away to negotiate, better yet opening the door for this action against big corporations and unions trying to settle a contract.
That’s car manufacturers, hospitals, steelworkers, etc, and almost all related unions. This is not good news and will have repercussions.
If the president is allowed to intercede in contract settlements can you imagine a cut in gas (diesel) power trucks cutting their deliveries and railroad carriers, what it would do to our economic position? It would double our issues, if not more. We would be in real trouble.
On the subject of striking, no hospitals, facilities and others dealing with health should be allowed to strike. As you all know, when hospitals strike, you see all nurses out picketing and carrying signs. Who is taking care of the people in need? They’re getting less care because most of the registered nurses are also picketing.
Patients are not getting all the care they need and are paying for. They can and should find a way to negotiate without all going out on strike. These patients are being cut short on their care.
These are my thoughts, especially on the president stepping in and settling a contract. When are the Democrats going to stop ruining our country? Just look at all they have done to work the opposite of what we should be doing to help our economy.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer