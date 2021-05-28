The adage advises us to say what we mean and mean what we say. These words seldom seem to apply to politicians and these days, the Shikellamy School Board comes across as exactly that. On the district’s website under the tab marked “Our Beliefs” are the following words: “We believe that people are the most essential resource and that all employees strive to do an excellent job.”
Sounds nice, but unless the administration is really stating that they are unhappy with the sense of duty, expertise, and loyalty to Shikellamy students the members of the support staff have shown, the district’s treatment of its employees is at best shabby, at worst disloyal.
I understand leadership to mean rewarding loyalty with loyalty, respect with respect. I understand Shikellamy is in a budget crunch, but the truth is that the workers currently on strike did not create the financial mess. Most of them work without health care because their work hours are deliberately held below 35 hours a week, the threshold to qualify for full benefits.
What the board is doing is using the lowest paid workers in the district as a solution to the financial shortfall. Not only do workers suffer but students do as well. Particularly hard hit are students with special needs as teachers’ aides, the critical link between student and teacher, are disproportionately affected. Also of note is the gender issue. All but one of the strikers are women.
The school board’s proposed solution to what appears to be their own mismanagement is to contract services out to an out-of-state company who will take roughly $4 per hour per employee for the services. The final words of the district’s belief statement are: “We believe that academic excellence is a result of a partnership of caring, involved employees and parents.” The school board’s callous disregard for their employees and the students they serve seems a peculiar means to that end.
If the district means what it says, do a better job of showing it!
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland