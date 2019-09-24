We are often reminded that if we see or hear something out of the ordinary, to say something. Far too often, the reminders come underneath dramatic headlines of another mass shooting.
In Oklahoma, following those simple instructions likely saved dozens of lives or more. The news should also serve as a reminder to always stay vigilant.
A week ago, Alexis Wilson, an 18-year-old from McAlester, Oklahoma was originally charged with perpetrating a terrorist hoax. Apparently, she showed a co-worker photos of a recently purchased semi-automatic rifle. The teen said she planned to kill “400 students for fun” at the high school. The co-worker told her manager, who notified law enforcement personnel, according to reporting from CNHI’s News Service.
Frustrated students can burst out hyperbolic threats as a way to draw attention or release anger. The Oklahoma threat was not that. Because someone alerted law enforcement personnel of the threats, another mass shooting was possibly averted.
After investigating Wilson’s home and mobile devices, charges were elevated to terrorism. Wilson’s bail was also doubled to $500,000.
Originally, law enforcement seized the rifle, six clips, high-velocity bullets and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells. Later, court documents show investigators found cellphone pictures of mass shootings and texts saying she cut her hair to resemble one of the Columbine school shooters. There were also messages on the teen’s phone with information about exits at the local high school and graduation dates along with a “text stating she would be ‘discovered’ as the ‘next mass shooter.’”
“It was clear that there was more than simply a threat made,” District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said. “She had motive, the means, and a definite plan.”
In Pennsylvania, the state’s new Safe2Say program operated by the state Attorney General’s office received more than 23,000 tips online in the first six months of the program. Most of the calls were about bullying, but a small minority were regarding potential threats to schools and students.
The tipline is available for students and adults to report any warning signs and to “say something before it is too late.”
In Oklahoma, staying vigilant likely saved lives. We should grasp this reminder and pass it on.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.