Northumberland County will lose a prolific leader early next year when President Judge Charles Saylor steps down the first week in January. Saylor carries a wealth of experience on the bench and a long legacy of service in and out of the courthouse that will live past his term.
Saylor, who turns 73 on the day of his expected retirement, was elected to an unprecedented third term last November. He was eligible for that 10-year term when the state constitution was amended six years ago to extend the retirement age of judges to 75.
That change would have allowed Saylor to serve until 2025. Saylor said he was looking ahead when considering retirement, putting the best interest of Northumberland County residents in mind. In 2025, the terms of the county’s other two judges — Hugh Jones and Paige Rosini — both expire. That meant there was the possibility that all three county judges would leave the bench at the same time, certainly not the ideal situation for the judiciary in the area’s largest county.
“I’m looking at the bigger picture, and I think it’s time on my end,” said Saylor.
Saylor carries an impressive resume and a series of accomplishments that have had an impact on nearly every demographic, from children to veterans.
Among the legacy items the judge said he is most proud of, Saylor noted launching the truancy court, reducing the number of children in foster care in cooperation with the county Children and Youth Services and the recent creation of the Family Engagement Center. He helped establish a veterans treatment court in the county, and also worked to get Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) here.
He previously served as co-editor of Pennsylvania’s original Bench Book on foster care cases.
There is the real-person side as well that we can all admire. County Commissioner Kymberley Best, an attorney, noted his tradition of reading “The Night Before Christmas” at the annual Children and Youth Family Christmas Party.
She called him a “steady hand.”
“I will miss all the people I had the privilege of working with and the satisfaction of doing this type of work, especially in areas where I can have positive impacts on people in the county,” Saylor said after making the announcement.
Undoubtedly, Saylor will find a way to maintain that positive impact when he leaves the bench in three months, following a legacy that has already been established.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.