President Trump has lately been casting blame on both the World Health Organization (WHO) and China for the damage the pandemic is causing in the US.
Every country in the world had to deal with both WHO and China at about the same time. How is it that the U.S. has coped with the pandemic much less successfully than any other advanced industrial country, and indeed, even than many third-world countries?
The answer lies in failings in the U.S. federal response starting in January, when the Centers for Disease Control botched the development of a test for the virus. Trump spent weeks downplaying the seriousness of the outbreak, and right up to the present persists in sending mixed messages that just confuse people.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg