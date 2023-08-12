A couple of weeks ago, The Daily Item printed my letter titled “Scapegoating the Rich” in response to a “My Turn” column by John Peeler. My friend John echoed the argument that the rich aren’t pulling their weight and that if they were, many social problems might vanish or at lease ease.
I argued that the rich weren’t the problem, but rather, I gave my view that government bureaucracies might be. I used poverty programs run by national and state governments, along with those conducted by public/private partnerships, as examples of unresponsive/under-responsive government programs.
I was thrilled to read the reactions to my letter from Stephanie Sterner and Trey Casimir printed here. They raked me over the coals as if I were advocating that feeding the homeless to the hungry would be a cure for poverty and hunger. I’ve suggested this solution a couple of times to Republican officials who are my friends, but even they were aghast. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ms. Sterner or Mr. Casimir found this lack of interest in cannibalism by heartless Republicans amazing.
I am personally puzzled, but not surprised, that their responses to my letter were further off base than a blind pitcher’s pickoff throw. Please excuse the lack of political correctness in using a handicap metaphor.
Their reactions are typical for our time in history. I discussed a systemic problem. Each reaction was not to consider the big picture I discussed but rather to see it as an attack on each’s fiefdom or belief.
My letter was a criticism of our government’s confounding intricacies and lack of innovation. I used the bureaucracy’s welfare delivery system as an example. My comment was that the system, like most government systems, is just too big and presently too politically contentious to function effectively.
At this point in our history, a cure would have to be revolutionary. Ah, but whose revolution?
And so, to the point I tried to make in my original letter that was so disturbing to Ms. Sterner and Mr. Casimir. Perhaps our institutions are operating at their best under the circumstances and the time in history we exist. I’d like better outcomes and a better world, but “better” is different for each person, just as Ms. Sterner’s and Mr. Casimir’s “betters” may differ. Change is always too slow for some and too fast for others. But looking backward over the centuries, we’ve come a very long and successful way. We continue to creep and plod.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg