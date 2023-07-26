With reference to my friend John Peeler’s “My Turn” this past weekend (July 23) about poverty in America, I again see the academic view of poverty from 40,000 feet.
I have lived in diverse communities and have worked with a rainbow of people. For the last 30 years of my working life, I dealt with the public as a journalist and a bureaucrat. I believe a large part of the weakness of anti-poverty programs, as with many social programs, isn’t those evil rascals, the wealthy corporate types, but bureaucratic redundancy and mismanagement. Governments — federal, state, and local — along with charities and public-private partnerships are forced to manage finite anti-poverty funds to cover an infinite and often redundant menu of programs. This is not done purposefully; it’s baked into the system.
I think about one discussion I had with the director of an anti-poverty program in Clearfield. After I observed a low-income targeted parenting class that was part of the county’s anti-poverty program, the director and I discussed outcomes. I was told that the program had some successes, but generally, these wins were meager. Program funds were repeatedly spent on some of the same families and in a few cases families that spanned generations. This scenario was, and I presume still is, not uncommon. Yet, the director requested increased funds for the coming cycle. If I recall, she got them.
Too many programs, too many redundancies, and a lack of honest outcomes-testing stymie the possibility of success. Funding would be better used on vetted, concentrated, diligently and possibly ruthlessly managed programs — a criterion alien to bureaucracies.
Short of a dictatorial structure that cuts the fat from the muscle asking no questions, I see the present system as the only option.
I researched the poverty rates in other countries. Those beautiful Scandinavian countries with their homogeneous blue eyes and tiny populations do have the lowest national poverty rates, except for China which wondrously reports almost no poor people. The U.S., with all its faults, wavers around 12 to 15 percent decade-on-decade since the mid-1960s, only a few percent higher than Scandinavia, with the U.S. spending slightly more of its national budgets on social programs.
Then why those consistent poverty numbers? It may be that a few of us, around 15 percent, are who we are; some stuck, others complacent. It also may be the best that can be done with the system we have; with the practices our diverse society will tolerate.
Condemning Scrooge McDuck while celebrating Daddy Warbucks is a divisive societal fallacy. Blaming capitalism and the rich for the existence of the poor is a cliche.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg