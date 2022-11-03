I am so disgusted and upset with the outright lies coming from the Democrats, I want to scream!
The most recent lie as told by “The Liar in Chief,” Joe Biden is about Social Security and Medicare benefits. According to Reuters News Service, on Nov. 1, “U.S. President Biden warned Florida voters that Social Security and Medicare could be repealed by Republicans.”
The president said you’ve been paying into Social Security your whole life, you earned it, now these guys want to take it away. Biden asks, “who do they think they are?”
Hey, Big Guy, I wanna ask you, Who do you think you are scaring the elderly and disabled into thinking that if they vote for a Republican, their Social Security and Medicare benefits will end?
All you’re doing is attempting to buy votes for the Democrats with scare tactics. I hope the voters will see through this outright lie and vote accordingly.
Joseph Rebar,
Shamokin