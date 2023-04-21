New actions by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to add xylazine to the list of Schedule III drugs under Pennsylvania’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act not only add scrutiny to its distribution and use, but, in much simpler terms, helps all of us understand what this drug is, how it’s being used and the dangers it poses.
Xylazine is a powerful animal sedative routinely used by veterinarians in the treatment of animals, but it has also found a place in the illegal drug trade as a cutting agent for fentanyl, the powerful opioid responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths across the nation in recent years. Known by the street name, “Tranq,” xylazine extends the high users get from opioids, experts explain.
It is also killing people.
Toxicology screens identified “Tranq” in about 620 fatal drug overdoses in Pennsylvania in 2022. That is a nearly 700 percent increase since 2017.
Although naloxone has become a proven lifesaver in reversing heroin and fentanyl overdoses, it has no effect in reversing a xylazine overdose because that drug is not an opioid.
“Xylazine is a powerful animal sedative that should never be ingested by humans and is compounding our fight against the opioid crisis,” Shapiro said during a news briefing Tuesday in Philadelphia. “My administration is taking action to keep it out of our communities and protect Pennsylvanians.
“The steps we are taking today will help ensure this dangerous drug can’t be diverted from legitimate sources to the drug dealers harming our communities while preserving its important use on animals,” Shapiro said.
Scheduling a drug requires manufacturers and legitimate distributors to not only verify that a practitioner, such as a veterinarian, is licensed, but that they are also authorized to receive a controlled substance. Scheduling triggers more checks within the ordering system to help ensure the proper address for shipments and receipts verifying delivery to licensed professionals. It also requires practitioners to take steps to minimize theft and diversion of the drug, including accurate record keeping, limiting staff access to the product and ensuring that it is stored in a secure location.
Kristen Rodack, executive deputy secretary of the state Department of Health, said the agency anticipates the drug scheduling change to take effect in May. Notices of the scheduling changes will be published this week, followed by a 30-day period to receive comments.
“Veterinarians who use xylazine have no reason to worry if they’re using it for legitimate purposes,” the governor said, later clarifying that he does not suspect that veterinarians have any widespread involvement in leaking the drug to the streets. “They will still have access to it for their work,” Shapiro said. “But taking this step will make it harder for these illegal drugs to be used illegally and illicitly.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.