Decision-making and board stability seem to be on the same wobbly ground at the Danville Area School District as it was in 2021.
The new year started off rhyming with last year — disagreements and infighting and board member resignations.
Jenn Gurski read a prepared statement during the board’s special meeting Jan. 25. Kyle Gordon said he agreed with Gurski’s remarks.
“This decision is a result of my serious concerns for the failure of this current board to consider Pennsylvania school law and (district) board policies,” Gurski read, “coupled with recent decision-making that places this district at risk for litigation and does not commit to placing the social and emotional needs of children at the forefront of our educational policy decisions.”
Both stepped down immediately.
Gurski, Gordon and board member Chris Huron all attempted to have extracurricular activities reinstated when the school district, following Department of Health guidance, went to virtual learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Those activities were suspended for a week.
Voting down the exception was deemed a failure. It was bad for students’ mental health. Audaciously, it was even suggested that the “science-based decision” was to put athletes, coaches, officials and fans in a gymnasium with another school district’s athletes and coaches and fans amid an outbreak that had shut down all schools in the district.
That is in direct opposition to the science of controlling a viral outbreak.
The only legitimate litigation that could have stemmed from this scuffle was brought up by board member Yohannes Getachew, who disagreed with making an exception for extracurriculars and said there could be insurance implications for the district.
Probably the most outrageous part of all of this is that the extracurriculars, the sporting events, could all be rescheduled after the district finished its shutdown and made sure students and the greater Danville community at large were past the outbreak.
It’s unfortunate that, at the same meeting where Gurski and Gordon resigned, the district decided to make masking optional again. Just before the shutdown, Danville made masks universally mandatory.
January was not only the most infectious month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania, there were twice as many infections as the No. 2 month which happened to be the previous month, December 2021. Those two months also happen to be the third- and fourth-deadliest months in the state, respectively, of the pandemic which is entering its 24th month. Cases among school-aged children also saw major upticks in 2021 compared to 2020-21.
Masks and vaccinations have been determined by scientists and health professionals to be the most-effective tools to combat COVID-19.
Parents, teachers and school leaders say students want to be in school and need to be in school to learn better. To achieve that, students, faculty and staff should be wearing masks — at least until February doesn’t follow suit and become more infectious and more deadly than the previous two months.