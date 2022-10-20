Over the past 20-plus years we have unfortunately witnessed a decline in the athletic achievements of the football team. Now the school board possibly thinks they can throw money into the program and have it turned around.
It is absolutely ludicrous that they plan on spending $5 million for a new stadium/athletic facility and expect a super return.
Have they not, during the same time, eliminated teaching positions, eliminated extra classes, decreased the number of aides, increased administrator salaries, and fought against teacher, secretarial, and janitorial salary increases when that is where the “education starts.”
Sports are important, but the No. 1 priority should be education and the supporting people, not athletics.
How many of the school board members could have functioned (and survived) what the teachers have had to encounter and complete during the last two COVID years? They deserve all the praise you can give them and show that by paying them for all the additional work they had to do to complete both classroom and online lessons.
Would it not be better to take this money and funnel it into the “educational aspect” rather than a new athletic facility? Bragging about more successful students is much better then boasting about an artificial surface on the football field.
Philip Hallden,
Northumberland