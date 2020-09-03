We haven’t seen many school buses over the past five months, but as school districts continue to open this month, all motorists must remember and adhere to traffic laws that help ensure the safety of all children and other drivers.
School buses have returned to community streets, highways and rural roadways as a number of schools reopened in the past two weeks. The Danville Area School District reopens today. Classes begin Sept. 8 in Mifflinburg and Sept. 9 in Lewisburg.
Approximately 1.5 million children in Pennsylvania ride school buses, traveling more than 400 million to and from their schools, according to the state Department of Transportation. Unfortunately, children are needlessly injured or killed each year by drivers passing stopped school buses.
There are about 300 school bus crashes each year in Pennsylvania. There were 301 in 2019, causing four deaths and 329 injuries, according to PennDOT statistics. The year before, in 2018, there were 309 accidents involving school buses, resulting in one fatality and 333 injuries.
The majority of the 2019 school bus crashes — 66.8 percent — occurred on state highways and 31.6 percent occurred on local roads. Five other accidents happened on interstate highways and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
As we know, the most critical moments to protect our children occur when the school bus pulls to a stop to pick up or drop off passengers. At this point — when the red flashing lights are activated and the stop sign arm is extended from the driver’s side the bus — specific traffic laws go into effect — laws all motorists must obey.
Here they are:
n When motorists meet or approach a school bus with red flashing signal lights and the extended stop sign, they must stop at least 10 feet away from the bus.
n If a school bus is stopped at an intersection with flashing red lights, all vehicles must stop at all points of that intersection until the lights are deactivated.
n On multiple lane highways, all motorists approaching from behind must stop. Those traveling in the opposite direction must stop unless there is a physical barrier such as a wall or grass median separating the lanes. Turn lanes or roads with ridged or grooved dividers do not count as medians and all traffic in both directions must stop.
n Once stopped, drivers must wait until the red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn before moving forward.
n Drivers must not move until all of the children have reached a place of safety off of the highway surface.
Any driver convicted of violating the state’s school bus stopping law will receive a 60-day driver’s license suspension, five points on their driving record and a $250 fine.
The state Department of Transportation notes that about 700 drivers are convicted each year for passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing.
Do not be one of them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.