Every child or teenager, who attends any school, should feel safe.
So it’s great to see school districts across the central Susquehanna Valley hiring skilled, professional and perhaps most importantly, approachable and personable resource officers to watch out for anything that might threaten students or school staff members.
“The biggest thing is for safety reasons,” said Matt Burrows, a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper who previously was stationed at the Milton state police barracks and now serves as a school resource officer in the Warrior Run School District.
“But we also develop relationships with students and staff and to have a little background on students can help de-escalate situations,” Burrows said. “We are here to help, not hinder.”
Having school resource officers that students and school personnel know, and can trust, helps everyone feel safer during the entire school day.
Retired State Police Trooper Paul Mall Jr. is that resource person in the Midd-West School District.
“He’s definitely a counselor first and a police officer second,” said Dane Aucker, the Midd-West School District’s director of curriculum, instruction and technology, explaining Mall’s role in the district.
Mall spends most of his day interacting with students in the classroom, hallways and outdoor recess areas. As a result, students know he is there for them.
The Midd-West School District is now seeking a $131,000 grant to help support Mall’s efforts to build the program and another $131,000 to boost mental health programs.
School districts across the commonwealth are eligible for funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), with $95 million available for mental health initiatives and $95 million for facility security improvements.
Rae Ann Crispell, administrative support director at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Montandon, told us that school districts across the Valley have been “very diligent in improving school security,” even without grant funding.
And she would know. She holds quarterly meetings with the Valley school district security personnel to discuss new requirements, conduct training and share ideas on ways to continue boosting school safety and security.
Several area school districts, have plans to augment their security presence during this next school year.
Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams, also a retired state police trooper, said the district will be adding a second officer who will be stationed at the middle school in Northumberland. The Selinsgrove Area School District now employs six officers, who patrol all five buildings and in Milton, the borough council just approved an agreement with the Milton Area School District to provide two additional resource officers, who will be paid by the school district, but work under the jurisdiction and supervision of the Milton Police Department.
“They’re present, they’re around, they build relationships,” said newly-hired Milton School District Superintendent John Bickhart. “I was told that coming in,” he said, “but to watch it day in and day out is incredible. To continue to add to this team will only strengthen this district.”
