Administrators in Valley school districts, working in conjunction with local medical and law enforcement agencies, are proactively protecting the health and safety of their students by zeroing in on the dangers of vaping.
Administrators in the Milton Area School District reported last week that there has been an increase in student use of vapes, electronic cigarette devices that enable the user to inhale highly-addictive nicotine, marijuana, various other forms of cannabis or other harmful substances.
“Vaping is so dangerous, and more and more vapes have Delta 8 and Delta 10 (forms of cannabis) in them,” said Max Campbell, the dean of students in the secondary level of the Milton Area School District.
“We are also seeing an increase in dab pens (heating devices that produce a more concentrated vapor) in the vapes that we are confiscating,” Campbell said. “This concerns us with the uptick in fentanyl that the Milton Police are communicating to us. We want our students and community to be safe in and out of school.”
The Shikellamy School District is taking action as well. The district has received a $47,680 Safe Schools Targeted Grant to fund the installation of vape detectors in all restrooms within the high school and middle school. Milton Area purchased two vape detectors and will install them soon.
Milton Area also adopted a new policy to help address the rising incidents. The district will be referring students that are caught with a vape at least two times to the local district magistrate and will be required to take a course designed to inform them about the harmful and dangerous effects of vaping.
Students caught in possession with vaping devices face a fine of $150 for the first offense, up to $200 for the second and $250 or more for the third. If a controlled substance is found, they also could face drug-related charges.
The district is also expanding prevention efforts by holding vaping educational presentations in each grade level down to fifth grade.
“I think this is vital, to educate the students in multiple settings and at a young age,” Campbell said. Students will learn about the dangers of vaping in health classes from School Resource Officer Scott Davis, a retired state police drug expert, and another presentation through Evangelical Community Hospital. A high school vape presentation is scheduled in the Milton school district for March 30.
All of these efforts are important and timely. Experts tell us that nicotine can harm a young person’s brain, which continues developing until age 25. It affects parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. Nicotine use in adolescence also can increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs.
There is no better investment of time and resources than those focused on the education and protection of our children.
