The choice of how to conduct active shooter drills in Pennsylvania schools should be a local decision, one made with critical input of those involved but most importantly classroom teachers.
Last week, two national teachers unions said they want schools to “revise or eliminate active shooter drills, contending they can harm students’ mental health and there are better ways to prepare for the possibility of a school shooting.” The Pennsylvania State Education Association agrees with the national unions and would like to see some of the recommendations made in a report released by the Everytown for Gun Safety group.
The most important thing, the Everytown group said, is training teachers how to respond to an active shooter situation rather than potentially traumatizing students. If students are involved in the training, make sure they are aware of the training in advance, the group says.
“We do practice a variety of drills in each of the schools, including lockdown drills and intruder drills,” said Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Litchel. “We are sensitive to the potential for these drills to create fear and anxiety, so we are careful about our communications with students, placing the emphasis on preparedness.”
We agree that there is likely some level of stress in these drills. In its reporting, The Associated Press reported drills in Indiana where teachers were shot with rubber pellets. In California, some students were covered in fake blood and told to lie in the hallway during the drill. Those seem over the top.
At Midd-West, Superintendent Rick Musselman said his district starts the year with announced drills and then will have some unannounced drills later in the year. “There needs to be some level of alarm or anxiety even during drills,” he said, to accentuate the seriousness of the drills.
That works for Midd-West, Musselman said. Other superintendents and educators might disagree.
This shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all solution, however. School districts across Pennsylvania — and even across our region — are vastly different. What works for a school district in Philadelphia, won’t necessarily work for a school district in Bradford County. What works in Sunbury, with its own police department, might not work for rural Line Mountain, less than 14 miles away.
The PSEA recommends school districts create their own threat assessment teams, to come up with a plan that not only works for school districts, but for different schools within districts. “After Parkland, we reached out to members to find out what works best for them,” Pennsylvania State Education Association spokesman Chris Lilienthal said. “You are on the ground in the classrooms, what sort of steps should we take to make schools safer? The creation of threat assessment teams was, by far, the leader.”
We agree.
As Lilienthal said, trust local educators. Give them the resources they need to succeed in their own environment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.