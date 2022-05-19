Milton Area School District officials, working with the Milton Police Department, were able to quickly and efficiently address a situation involving a weapon on school grounds because someone said something.
“We got a tip after school and we immediately began to investigate,” said Milton Police Chief Kurt Zettlemoyer.
That investigative process occurred because someone said something about a student who reportedly brought a gun and 16 rounds of ammunition to school on Monday.
“Working collaboratively, the juvenile was identified and the authorities confirmed the juvenile was carrying a Glock in school with 16 rounds of ammunition,” school district Superintendent Cathy Keegan wrote in a media statement. “The authorities continue to investigate the matter. The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response,” she said.
The fact remains, everything worked, fortunately, because someone provided a tip. Back in December, Milton officials shuttered school for a day after a student overheard conversation that caught their attention. It was reported to school officials and two people were charged.
The now-familiar phrase “If you see something, say something,” was initially implemented by the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which later licensed the use of the registered slogan to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for use in its anti-terrorism crime efforts. A national awareness campaign featuring the slogan was launched in July 2010.
“Across the nation, we’re all part of communities,” the DHS writes on its website. “In cities, on farms and in the suburbs, we share everyday moments with our neighbors, colleagues, family and friends. It’s easy to take for granted the routine moments in our everyday — going to work or school, the grocery store or the gas station.
“But your every day is different than your neighbor’s — filled with the moments that make it uniquely yours. So, if you see something you know shouldn’t be there — or someone’s behavior that doesn’t seem quite right — say something, because only you know what’s supposed to be in your every day.”
We are now left to only wish that someone who may have known anything about what the young man who killed 10 people last week at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., had been planning, would have just said something.
Unfortunately, because of a variety of circumstances in today’s society, we all must remain vigilant and share concerning information with those who can take appropriate actions in protection of others.
It’s a good conversation to have with our children, reassuring them that its OK to share concerns with the people they trust.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.