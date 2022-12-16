Before their heads hit their pillows on Wednesday night, nearly all students in the Valley knew they were either off on a snow day Thursday or would be studying remotely.
The early call was the right one by school leaders. By daybreak Thursday, Valley roads were already slick as the winter storm began to spread across the region in the early morning hours. The roads were in rough shape when school buses would have been on the road between 6:30 and 9 a.m.
It is also refreshing to see school administrators use a mix of virtual learning and the old-fashioned snow day.
Both have tremendous value.
Danville and Mifflinburg school districts had their students “attend” school virtually. The shift allows schools to take advantage of skills learned by educators and students over the past three years while not adding days onto the end of the school year or filling in scheduled snow make-up days before Christmas.
By mid-evening, students in both schools were sent alerts on the how and when to log in Thursday morning to begin their school days with a mix of live instruction, online meetings and planned work. Most of the students have grown accustomed to the shift to online learning; schools have utilized the state Department of Education’s Flexible Instruction Days for a few years now and most stakeholders — students, parents, teachers, administrators — are much more comfortable with the process than in the early days of the COVID pandemic.
Students and teachers were able to stay on course from the safety and warmth of their own homes.
On the other hand, there is something to be said for the old-school snow day, which offers — hopefully — the kids a chance to get out of the house and spend a day sledding or to grab a book and take a mental health day, or even park in front of the television for a day of Minecraft. Nothing wrong with that, we could all use one of those breaks now and then, particularly with all of the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
Neither approach is wrong. Both offer real benefits to students and teachers alike as school leaders balance safety with academics.
In the end, be safe out there. Thursday’s storm certainly won’t be the last of the season. Long-range forecasts are calling for another round of snow late next week.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.