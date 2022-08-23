By the end of this week, all Valley school districts outside of Danville and Southern Columbia will be back in class. Midd-West and Mount Carmel go back today, followed by six others on Wednesday.
The 2022-23 school year begins with as normal a start as possible. Gone are many of the COVID restrictions in place even as the number of cases and deaths from the coronavirus remain uncomfortably high. More than 300 new cases of COVID have been registered each week this month in the Valley — more than 20,000 statewide — and there have been an average of more than 100 deaths statewide for the past six weeks.
This will be the fourth school year in a row that will in some way be impacted by COVID. The effects, we hope, will be diminished.
We have learned a lot, which hopefully allows schools and families to operate as normally as possible entering this new year.
While vaccination levels continue to rise locally, statewide and across the nation, some gaps remain.
They are still surprisingly and disappointingly low among certain demographics, which should perhaps signal a warning bell as schools return. Among the four Valley counties, only Montour County has more than half of its 15- to 19-year-olds and 10- to 14-year-olds fully vaccinated. Less than a quarter of students ages 5-9 in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are fully vaccinated.
Montour, Snyder and Union counties are seeing medium levels of community transmission, while Northumberland is one of 14 Pennsylvania counties registering high levels.
Data has shown children don’t get as sick if they are infected, but they can still infect someone they come in contact with, a cycle that is prolonging the pandemic.
Last August, the number of cases across Pennsylvania began to skyrocket when schools returned, peaking with a surge just after the New Year when the state was recording more than 30,000 new cases a day. The sincere hope is we are beyond that kind of surge, but expect the numbers to increase as more and more people begin to head back inside as the weather cools.
Among the new guidance to remember as the school year begins is that rather than quarantining after exposure to COVID-19, the CDC recommends wearing a mask and testing on day five.
The CDC still recommends isolating from others if you have the coronavirus or are sick and suspect you do. If you do test positive, stay home for five days in isolation, the CDC says.
Be sure to check with your school officials and the district’s safety plans to confirm their policies.
While many have moved on from COVID, the virus hasn’t left us yet. Being smart and safe can mean a normal school year with limited disruptions, which is something we are all ready for.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.