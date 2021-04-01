I read the article about the Milton Area School Board approving a 3 percent pay raise for Superintendent Cathy Keegan (March 18). This contract is for three years and a raise of more than $5,000 each year until 2024.
These people are complaining there is not enough money in the budget, yet they are giving out the pay raises. I can only think there are a lot of good people out there that could do the job.
Why are the taxpayers paying for an education that educators seek on their own? Nobody twisted their arm to do this.
The next school board meeting should be in person, held at the school. None of this Zoom garbage. What are these people afraid of?
Kenneth L. Walls,
New Columbia