During these hard times when people are out of jobs and the people are going to food banks for food, the Milton Area School District wants to raise taxes again. It is getting to the point where some people can’t afford to live in this area. There are programs that can be cut from the school. We don’t need tennis, swimming, soccer, and bowling being paid by the taxpayers.
Try cutting pay of the people that are not teaching classes. We have some people that are paid $100,000 or more. We don’t need them.
Be like Union County and have Northumberland County reassess since they haven’t done that for more than a couple of decades.
Man up and do what is right for the people in the district.
Kenneth L. Walls,
New Columbia